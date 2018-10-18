TJ Dillashaw: Cody Garbrandt Is “Screwed” At 135 Pounds

TJ Dillashaw has seemingly won his rivalry with Cody Garbrandt. The former Team Alpha Male teammates have turned into bitter enemies over the years. Back in November of last year, Garbrandt and Dillashaw fought for the first time at UFC 217. Dillashaw picked up a second-round TKO win over “No Love” to recapture the 135-pound title. They rematched nine months later in the main event of UFC 227.

The result remained the same, as Dillashaw finished Garbrandt even faster with a first-round TKO win. Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Dillashaw boasted about his joy of how things between he and Garbrandt have unfolded. Dillashaw vowed to “ruin” Garbradnt’s career, and he feels that he’s done that:

“Hell yeah I’m cool with how it unfolded,” Dillashaw said. “It’s exactly as I said it was going to go down. I told you I was going to knock him out in the first round, I did. I said I’d ruin his career, I’m doing it. The guy is screwed at 135. He should have went back to the drawing board and gotten better, but he talked his way into an ass-whooping.”

Dillashaw’s issues aren’t just with Garbradnt, however. He has issues with nearly the entirety of Team Alpha Male, who have been speaking ill of the 135-pound champion since he left the camp:

“I’m happy,” Dillashaw said. “It’s not only him, it’s the whole team. The whole team needed a (expletive) ass-whooping. They talked all that crap, they want to accuse me of a bunch of bull(expletive). That’s the game. Karma’s a (expletive).”

What do you think about Dillashaw’s comments regarding Garbrandt?