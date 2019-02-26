Quote: TJ Dillashaw Had No Respect For Henry Cejudo At UFC Brooklyn

One mixed martial arts (MMA) pundit believes UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw had no respect for flyweight champ Henry Cejudo at UFC Brooklyn.

Henry Cejudo’s finish of TJ Dillashaw at UFC Brooklyn took many by surprise. “The Messenger” finished “The Viper” in the first round of their flyweight title main event from the Barclays Center. There was a lot of controversy surrounding the stoppage. Some believe it was waved off prematurely, including Dillashaw and UFC President Dana White.

Speaking to The Body Lock recently, Cejudo training partner and American Top Team member Matt Schnell offered his thoughts on the match-up. Schnell said he believes Dillashaw had no respect for Cejudo or the flyweight division:

“I think it’s really unbecoming,” Schnell said. “I want to give this guy the benefit of the doubt but yeah, it’s very unbecoming. He should hold himself to a higher standard. We all know what’s at risk when we walk in there.

“You win, you lose. I’ve lost to guys that I think I’m way better than, I’ve beaten guys that are way better than me.”

Since the conclusion of their first bout, much talk of a rematch at 135 pounds has been going around. After defending his flyweight throne against Dillashaw, Cejudo would like his shot at becoming a “Champ Champ”.

