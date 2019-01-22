TJ Dillashaw Manager Says Cejudo Rematch Needs To Happen At “Whatever Weight”

This past weekend (Sat. January 19, 2019) UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw suffered a disappointing defeat. He attempted to cut down to 125 pounds and challenge Henry Cejudo for the flyweight championship. Unfortunately for “The Viper” was defeated via knockout in under a minute into the first round. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the finish.

Dillashaw took a lot of punches in the finishing sequence, but some believe the fight was stopped prematurely. Dillashaw, UFC President Dana White, and some fans on social media believe the referee waved the action off too fast. However, others believe the stoppage was just, saving Dillashaw from any further damage if time went on. After the fight, both Dillashaw and Cejudo have expressed interest in a rematch.

Cejudo would like to jump up and challenge for Dillashaw’s bantamweight title. But Dillashaw feels he was robbed and wants another crack at 125 pounds. Dillashaw’s manager, Tiki Ghosn, was recently a guest on MMA Junkie Radio. He said a rematch between Dillashaw and Cejudo has to happen at “whatever weight”:

“I think it definitely needs to be run back,” Ghosn said. “It needs to be run back at whatever weight – it just needs to happen again.”

Do you think a rematch between Cejudo and Dillashaw is needed?