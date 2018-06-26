TJ Dillashaw Says “Mighty Mouse” is Ducking Him

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is scheduled to fight his teammate turned rival Cody Garbrandt in a title rematch at UFC 227 on Aug. 4.

During an interview with TMZ, Dillashaw was asked why the “Mighty Mouse” super fight fell off, to which TJ responded by saying that Demetrious Johnson is scared. He further added that Johnson knows that he has a target on his back and he’s comfortable fighting the guys he’s fighting.

TJ won back his bantamweight title from Garbrandt with an impressive TKO victory. He was eyeing for the super fight with “Mighty Mouse” after UFC 217 but it never happened. Now at UFC 227 both TJ and DJ are going to be defending their titles against Cody and Cejudo respectively.

Everybody knows why TJ Dillashaw is campaigning for the DJ super fight. Johnson is the most decorated champion in UFC history and number one on the pound-for-pound list. TJ is currently number seven on the list and a win over both Cody and DJ will surely skyrocket him to the top five in the ranking.

DJ, on the other hand, will defend his title for a record thirteenth time. He’ll go up against Henry Cejudo for the second time. He won their first encounter rather easily with a first-round TKO victory. We’ll have to wait and watch for what happens after UFC 227.

If both TJ and DJ win at UFC 227, there’s a high chance that this fight will be made in the near future.

Who’s your pick if this super fight happens, TJ or DJ?