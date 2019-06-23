TJ Dillashaw Open to Fighting Urijah Faber Upon Return

TJ Dillashaw has weighed in on Urijah Faber’s decision to come out of retirement, and as has frequently been the case between the two former friends, they have a difference of opinion.

Urijah Faber obviously still believes he has plenty left to give the sport of mixed martial arts as a competitor, and he will take on Ricky Simon July 13 at UFC Sacramento to make the case for that argument. But TJ Dillashaw believes that Faber is making a mistake by returning to competition, even though he is not surprised by the decision (Transcript via Bloody Elbow):

“I could always tell when he retired that it wasn’t going to be the last fight,” Dillashaw said on Chael Sonnen’s podcast You’re Welcome. “On a technical level, (he) probably maybe should have stayed retired, especially with the young and hungry guys coming up.”

Urijah Faber has expressed interest in fighting TJ Dillashaw once Dillashaw’s two-year USADA suspension has elapsed, and Dillashaw believes that there is enough documented animosity between the two to make the fight intriguing for fans:

“Of course,” Dillashaw said in response to potentially fighting Faber. “It is (bad enough blood to fight him). It’s real. He’s the one that created the whole (beef by) forcing me out of the gym.

“We were close friends at one time. For a quick change of me following a head coach, he made me out to look like that much of a bad guy.”

Would you be interested in seeing T.J. Dillashaw take on Urijah Faber upon his UFC return?