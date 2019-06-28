TJ Dillashaw Opens “Clean Juice” Bar After USADA Suspension

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw is still on the bench, and he’ll remain there for some time.

‘The Viper’ was suspended after testing positive for recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO) following his first-round knockout loss to current champion Henry Cejudo at January’s UFC on ESPN+ 1. He promptly vacated his title when the news broke and was given a two-year sit thereafter.

While he was emotional in his response, it appears Dillashaw could be making light of the situation now. Or perhaps it’s just a massive coincidence. Either way, Dillashaw announced on Instagram he’s opening a new ‘Clean Juice’ bar in his native Yorba Linda, California:

The new venture could certainly supplement the income Dillashaw stands to lose by not fighting for two full years. It’s been a quick fall from grace for the fighter, who was being hyped as the greatest bantamweight of all-time only this year.

Instead, Cejudo was able to swoop in and win the bantamweight title after Dillashaw was stripped. Cejudo came from behind to stop Marlon Moraes at June 8’s UFC 238. Dillashaw’s loss was his gain. While the former champ will be looking to regain that title once he’s able to fight again, a lot can and does change in two years in the crazy, rapidly-evolving sport that is MMA.

So Dillashaw is looking for income outside of fighting, and no one can blame him. It’s merely a shame he has to do so in the first place.