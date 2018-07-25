TJ Dillashaw Vows to Ruin Cody Garbrandt’s Career at UFC 227

It’s no secret that there is a lot of bad blood between Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw.

When Garbrandt won the bantamweight title at UFC 207, it set up a rivalry fight for one of the hottest feuds in MMA over the past couple of years. The two fighters had been jawing at each other publicly since Dillashaw left Alpha Male.



They both coached the 25th season of The Ultimate Fighter in order to build interest in their title fight at UFC 213 in 2016. However, that bout never took place due to the fact that an injury forced Garbrandt out of the bout.

If you recall, their first fight went down at the UFC 217 pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden in New York City in November where Dillashaw finished Garbrandt to win back the bantamweight title. Now, the promotion has booked the rematch between these two fighters for the upcoming UFC 227 event.

Dillashaw plans to ruin the career of his arch-rival and elaborated on it in a recent interview to promote the fight.

“He knows I’m the better fighter,” chirped Dillashaw to Bloody Elbow. “He’ll pump himself up. He’ll talk; that he’s great, that he’s better, and all this stuff, but he knows. He knows the truth. I’m the better all around fighter. I’m the smarter fighter. And this is a bad situation for him, to go right back into a rematch for the title.”



“I’m going to ruin his career,” said Dillashaw, while switching his convivial tone to one that was dead serious. “I’m going to ruin his career at this weight class. He’s already getting his second shot, he should of worried about getting better, but I don’t know if he really can. I don’t know if he’s that smart of a fighter, but I plan on ruining his career at 135.”



“This sport’s crazy, obviously anything can happen,” continued Dillashaw, with more levity. “You’ve always got to be ready for it and be nervous for that fight, but he doesn’t have a chance. I’ll be ready for anything he can bring to the table. You’ve always got to expect the toughest fight, but he doesn’t have a chance.”

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

