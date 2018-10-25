Top-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes doesn’t think TJ Dillashaw wants to test himself. The 135-pound champion is rumored for talks of a superfight with flyweight champion Henry Cejudo. Cejudo became the first man to ever defeat Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson at 125 pounds this past summer. Shortly after, the pair began to hype a possible superfight down the road.

Should this happen, it will leave contenders such as Marlon Moraes waiting around. Moraes knocked out fellow top-ranked bantamweight Jimmie Rivera in just 33 seconds in June. It was Rivera’s first loss in nearly a decade. Many believed Moraes was due next for a 135-pound title opportunity. Now, things remain uncertain.

Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Moraes said he believes, if Dillashaw opts to fight Cejudo next, he doesn’t want to test himself against the best competition:

“I feel like [Dillashaw] doesn’t want to test himself,” Moraes said. “He wants to fight the fights that he can win. I think stylistically if he fights Cejudo, it’s an easier matchup for him. That’s a no-risk fight.

“What’s Cejudo gonna do to him? Cejudo is gonna take him down, but he’s gonna get up. He’s a way better striker than Cejudo. I see him with the edge. I don’t think it makes sense.”

What do you think about Moraes’ comments about Dillashaw?