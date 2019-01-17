T.J. Dillashaw Says Henry Cejudo Is Scared Ahead Of UFC Brooklyn

T.J. Dillashaw believes Henry Cejudo is dreading weigh-in day.

Dillashaw is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder. For his fight this Saturday night (Jan. 19), Dillashaw moves down in weight to challenge Cejudo for the flyweight gold. Cejudo has said that Dillashaw looks like a cross country runner as a result of cutting the weight.

Dillashaw Fires Back

At the UFC on ESPN+ 1 open workouts, Dillashaw spoke to reporters. He said that if he makes weight on Friday, Cejudo will be a nervous wreck (via MMAJunkie.com)

“It’s all of it. At first I was chasing Demetrious Johnson. Everyone was saying he’s the greatest pound-for-pound fighter. That’s my spot. I really believe that’s my spot, so I was chasing it down. He wouldn’t take the fight; Henry Cejudo wanted to call me out after (UFC 227). He said he was going to come up to ’35 to fight me. We offered it to him. We asked him: ‘Come to ’35.’ He turned it down. We knew he was scared. Now he’s shaking in his boots that I’m able to make the weight. He wants to come up with any excuse that I’m going to miss it or I feel bad. … It’s just all of it. (I’m doing this because of) my legacy, second belt and being known as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter.”

Dillashaw would be the latest fighter to become a “champ champ” in the UFC if he wins on Saturday. We’ve seen Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, and Amanda Nunes hold two titles simultaneously. Dillashaw has a chance to become the fourth UFC fighter to achieve such a feat.

Do you think T.J. Dillashaw makes weight?