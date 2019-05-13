Bellator 221 opponent T.J. Jones to Jack Swagger, "You have to be professional," after Swagger held his submission in too long after the tap.

Former WWE star Jack Swagger continues to impress in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Swagger won his second consecutive fight at Bellator 221 this past weekend (Sat. May 11, 2019). He submitted opponent T.J. Jones in the first round by way of arm-triangle choke.

Swagger won his MMA debut with the same submission back in January. However, this time around, Swagger held the submission in a little too long, sparking an angry reaction from the referee working the fight. Speaking to MMA Junkie after the event, Jones said that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has to “be professional”:

“When the ref goes to pull you off, let go,” Jones said. “I understand I talk a lot, and I understand the emotions can get kind of high. But you have to be professional. You have to shake my hand, give me a hug, tell me, ‘Hey, good fight, buddy.’ You beat me up.

“He didn’t do that. He tried to hurt me more. This sport’s dangerous. You’ve got to be very smart, you’ve got to care about your opponent’s health. I cared about his health. You don’t want to see stuff like that, and that got to me a little bit.”

With his second victory now under his belt, it will be interesting to see the calibre of opponent Swagger receives for his third MMA bout.

What do you make of Jones’ comments to Swagger?