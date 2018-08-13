Tom Lawlor Released by UFC Following a Near 10-Year Tenure

After nearly 10 full years with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Tom Lawlor has been released.

Lawlor was last seen in action back in March 2016. He dropped a unanimous decision to Corey Anderson at UFC 196. Lawlor was handed a two-year suspension by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) the following year. While his suspension ends in October, the UFC has decided to release Lawlor.

Tom Lawlor Released by UFC

After going 10-6 under the UFC banner, Lawlor took to the “Filthy Four Daily” on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter to reveal he’s no longer with the UFC:

“All things come to an end and it was inevitable that so would my time in UFC. Today I was informed that I will be released by the UFC despite my USADA suspension being nearly over and my previous requests for a release being denied. While the timing is unexpected, hopefully this opens the doors for me to continue with my mixed martial arts career as well as in the squared circle (squared circle is an old term for pro wrestling). Combat sports is one of my life’s great loves and I look forward to showing and sharing that with the fans as soon as possible.”

Following the news of his suspension, Lawlor said he likely wasn’t going to return to mixed martial arts competition. Now that he’s received his release from the UFC, it appears Lawlor’s MMA career may have some new life. As mentioned in the quote, Lawlor has also been making waves in the professional wrestling industry. Lawlor has been seen on the independent circuit and has even appeared for Ring of Honor.

Where do you think Tom Lawlor’s new MMA home will be?