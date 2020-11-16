Monday, November 16, 2020

Tony Ferguson Accuses Conor McGregor Of Ducking Top-Ranked Opponents

By Cole Shelton
Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson (Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Tony Ferguson has blasted Conor McGregor for ducking top-ranked lightweights.

McGregor has gone 1-1 as a lightweight in the UFC with a KO win over Eddie Alvarez to win the belt and then returned two years later to lose to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Since then, he fought Donald Cerrone and is looking to take on Dustin Poirier, however, Ferguson doesn’t think the Irishman fights top opponents.

“No Balls To Fight A Top Contender. @TheNotoriousMMA you’re washed up laddy. It’s Improper TUF 13 Bish’ Champ Shit Only. You Will Always Be A Replica, Coward. Congrats On The Success # TheItalianJob -CSO- See you soon Leprechaun. -Champ,” Ferguson tweeted.

Although Ferguson claims McGregor doesn’t fight top contenders, the Irishman is linked to a bout against the second-ranked lightweight, Dustin Poirier. So, despite what “El Cucuy” says he is fighting top-ranked opponents, but many have accused him of ducking opponents.

McGregor, as mentioned, is set to fight Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23. If the Irishman wins the rematch, a fight for the lightweight title would be next.

Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje to end his lengthy losing skid. He has since been calling out Michael Chandler to fight at UFC 256 and help beef up the card.

