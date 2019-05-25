Tony Ferguson Trades Barbs With ‘Fake F*ck’ Ali Abdelaziz

Tony Ferguson and Ali Abdelaziz have engaged in a back-and-forth war of words.

Ferguson is scheduled to return to action on June 8 at UFC 238. “El Cucuy” will take on Donald Cerrone inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Ferguson last competed back in Oct. 2018, earning a TKO victory over Anthony Pettis.

Ferguson & Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Exchange Words

The manager of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov took to his Twitter account to poke fun at Conor McGregor and Ferguson:

The real champion fighting the number one contender & a clown fighting a cowboy & a quitter fighting someone who will take his soul away @Justin_Gaethje @TonyFergusonXT @DustinPoirier @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/bwFwkM9nnR — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 22, 2019

Ferguson didn’t take too kindly to the tweet and responded with a warning:

Ain’t No Clowning Around You Fake Fuck. @AliAbdelaziz00 You Better Leave My Name Out Of Your Mouth Before I Mop The Mat With Your Sorry Ass. You Ain’t Shit W/ Out Your Homeboys Ya Snitch. No Pride, No Guts, Just Like Your Paper Chump @TeamKhabib See You In Person Soon. pic.twitter.com/LzWGpO3tm0 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 25, 2019

Abdelaziz caught wind of the response and ripped Ferguson for not getting a top spot on the UFC 238 card:

You fighting on the under card June 8 Focus on that and shut your mouth Talk is Cheap next time you see me do Something about it punk boy 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/7rxOyl38x3 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 25, 2019

Ferguson was quick to offer a response:

I Can’t Stoop To Your Level Anymore. You’re An Embarrassment To This Sport & To All MMA Fans. I’m Too Focused For You & Anyone Else. Yeah I’m Fighting On The Undercard For #UFC238 But I Don’t Mind. It’s Champ Shit Only Ali, Something You’ll Never Know About. Praying For You pic.twitter.com/doE3UtxJVq — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 25, 2019

