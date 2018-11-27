Tony Ferguson Blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘You Couldn’t Box Your Way Out of a Paper Bag’

Tony Ferguson fires back at Khabib Nurmagomedov after he said he was more interested in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather for his next fight.

Tony Ferguson has been waiting a long time for a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov and he’s definitely not happy with the UFC lightweight champion’s latest comments.

In a press conference in Russia on Monday, Nurmagomedov was asked about his next fight and his interest in facing off with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather or a potential showdown with Ferguson after their four previously scheduled bouts failed to happen.

“For legacy, money-wise and competition-wise, the bout against Mayweather would be more interesting,” Nurmagomedov answered.

Well, that didn’t sit too well with Ferguson, who fired back at his longtime rival on Twitter after he heard Nurmagomedov’s comments.

“Tried to be nice but you’re still my b–ch,” Ferguson wrote on social media. “Khabib Nurmagomedov check it out — you couldn’t box your way out of a paper bag. I see you and the team working on that footwork. Running from a much needed ass whoopin’. Keep swimming shrimp. The fans like me better. I’m the champ, chump.”

Tried To Be Nice But You’re Still My Bitch @TeamKhabib Check It Out… You Couldn’t Box Your Way Out Of A Paper Bag. I See You & The Team Working On That Footwork. Running From A Much Needed Ass Whoopin’. Keep Swimmin’ Shrimp,The Fans Like Me Better 💯🕴I’m The Champ Chump 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/mdKdqF30cU — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 27, 2018

By all accounts, Ferguson should be the next person in line to challenge Nurmagomedov for his title considering his long winning streak and previous title reign as interim champion last year.

Ferguson suffered a knee injury earlier this year that prevented him from facing Nurmagomedov in April but he stormed back from surgery and defeated former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at UFC 229.

Now Ferguson is anxiously awaiting his opportunity to challenge for the UFC lightweight title and he obviously doesn’t want to hear Nurmagomedov mentioning anybody else but him for his next opponent.

As of now, the UFC has made no official decisions regarding Nurmagomedov’s next fight.

Before that can happen, Nurmagomedov has to go before the Nevada State Athletic Commission in December to answer for his role in a post fight brawl that broke out after his win over Conor McGregor in October.

