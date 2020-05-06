Tony Ferguson Calls For Khabib & Conor McGregor To Retire

Tony Ferguson believes Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor should retire from MMA competition.

This Saturday night (May 9), Ferguson is set to take on Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title. The original main event for UFC 249 was going to be “El Cucuy” challenging Nurmagomedov for the main 155-pound title. Plans changed when “The Eagle” found himself in Russia amid a travel ban due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nurmagomedov said he could’ve found a way out of the country, but the UFC moved on.

Ferguson Says Khabib & McGregor Should Call It Quits

During a media conference call, Ferguson made it clear that he views himself as the true UFC lightweight champion. He said that Nurmagomedov and McGregor need to retire to make room for himself and other 155-pounders such as Gaethje (via MMAMania.com)

“F*ck Khabib, I’m defending my belt for the third time. This is for the real belt, not an interim title. This is for the real championship,” said an animated Ferguson. “I told Khabib he needs to step down and walk away. Khabib is a b*tch.

“Him and McNuggets, they both need to f*cking retire. The only two real men out there are me and Justin Gaethje. America motherf*ckers!”

Nurmagomedov hasn’t competed since his Sept. 2019 title defense against Dustin Poirier. As for McGregor, he made his return back in January of this year. He defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via TKO in 40 seconds.

When Ferguson steps inside the Octagon with Gaethje, he’ll be looking for his 13th straight victory. “El Cucuy” hasn’t suffered a loss since May 2012.