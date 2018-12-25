Tony Ferguson Calls for Khabib Nurmagomedov to be Stripped

The UFC’s lightweight division is currently in a state of uncertainty, with reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov entangled in red tape from the aftermath of the UFC 229 main event. The original hearing for Nurmagomedov to account for his actions was scheduled for December 10th, 2018, however Nurmagomedov was granted a continuance, with the next Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) meeting now being scheduled for January 29th. Khabib Nurmagomedov and the UFC will have to continue to wait before deciding how the top of the lightweight rankings will play out, but there is one man who is already tired of waiting: current #1 contender Tony Ferguson.

Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson is no stranger to Khabib Nurmagomedov, with Ferguson and Nurmagomedov being scheduled to compete against one another on multiple occasions. And Tony Ferguson, who won the interim lightweight championship last year, believes that he is still the rightful champion and that Nurmagomedov needs to be stripped:

I Fought Trough Hurricanes & Pressed Forward Through Sandstorms🕴Strip That Bitch & Let’s Make A Fight @danawhite -Champ Shit Only 💯 I’m Your Huckleberry 🕶 #snapintuit x SnapJitsu™️ 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/eTfkFHt2g8 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 17, 2018

Three days prior to that post, Tony Ferguson claims that the UFC did indeed attempt to make a fight featuring the #1 contender at the now postponed UFC 233 card. Ferguson did not disclose whether any belt would be on the line, but he did claim that his would-be and nameless opponent opted to decline the bout:

“And The🕴New”💡We Entertained The Idea For The Anaheim Card, Even Said Yes To An Opponent. Guess No One Wanted To Get Handed A Loss, Their Loss 🕶 #defendorvacate 💯 #snapintuit SnapJitsu™️ 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/o6h7PxFdQP — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 15, 2018

Do you agree with Tony Ferguson? Should Khabib Nurmagomedov be stripped so that the lightweight division can move forward?