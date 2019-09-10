Tony Ferguson Calls Khabib’s UFC 242 Performance Lazy & One-Dimensional

Tony Ferguson isn’t impressed by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 242 performance.

Nurmagomedov took on Dustin Poirier this past Saturday (Sept. 7). This was a lightweight title unification bout. While “The Eagle” was the 155-pound champion going into the bout, Poirier was the interim title holder. Nurmagomedov submitted Dustin Poirier in the third round.

Ferguson Not Enamored With Khabib’s Performance

Ferguson appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and expressed his boredom with Nurmagomedov’s UFC 242 efforts (via MMAMania.com).

“Lazy, one-dimensional,” Ferguson told Ariel Helwani for ESPN. “When I see someone pushing against the cage and not really doing much, just kind of putting themselves as a wet blanket. When I fought Danny Castillo, he did the same kind of thing. It’s interesting how Khabib fights but to me it’s just boring. It’s lazy.”

Many are expecting Ferguson to get the next UFC lightweight title opportunity. UFC president Dana White said post-UFC 242 that “El Cucuy” will get the shot if all goes well with negotiations. Should plans go south, the UFC will target Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor II.

With Nurmagomedov’s win over Poirier, he improves his record to a stellar 28-0. Ferguson is on a 12-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost since May 2012.