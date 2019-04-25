Former Interim UFC Champ Tony Ferguson Changes Management Team

Tony Ferguson has moved on from Paradigm Sports Management.

Ferguson shared management teams with former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder, Conor McGregor. Both men were represented by Paradigm CEO and president Audie Attar. That is no longer the case as ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani reports that Ferguson has made the switch to Ballengee Group.

Paradigm CEO Responds To Tony Ferguson’s Exit

Attar said the following to ESPN on Ferguson’s departure:

“Tony Ferguson is a talented athlete, and we hope his future brings him personal happiness both in and out of the Octagon.”

Ballengee Group represents fighters under the UFC, Bellator, and Invicta FC banners. In addition to that, the group also has clients from the MLB and represents the NBA Referees Association. The team was founded in 2014.

Ferguson has been dealing with personal issues. His wife Cristina filed a restraining order due to “El Cucuy’s” erratic behavior. While Ferguson wasn’t considered a threat to others, the order was filed in an effort to get him help as police had to be called to their home several times. Cristina recently dropped the restraining order case.

UFC president Dana White has said that Ferguson must be evaluated by doctors before he can compete again. The former interim UFC lightweight champion countered the claim by saying he was offered a bout.