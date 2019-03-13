Tony Ferguson Claims He Has Been ‘Antagonized, Provoked, and Threatened’ Over Taking Fights

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson claims that he has been "antagonized, provoked, and threatened" over taking and not taking fights.

Tony Ferguson has been left out of the shuffle when it comes to a UFC lightweight title opportunity. “El Cucuy” is a former interim 155-pound titleholder who is on an 11-fight win streak. However, he has yet to receive an undisputed lightweight title shot. Ferguson took to Twitter recently and claimed he has been “antagonized, provoked, and threatened” over taking fights:

“I’m the type of guy that has been antoganized, provoked, and threatened to take & not take fights or certain opportunities to benefit monetarily otherwise my family would be have been hurt. -Champ Sh*t Only”

An interim UFC lightweight title fight between 145-pound champ Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier was just signed for UFC 236. Ferguson was initially targetted for the fight, but the contract offer did not live up to his financial expectations. Thus, the promotion was forced to move on to the next man up.

The lightweight division is in an odd position at the moment. Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is sidelined with a suspension until later this year due to his involvement in the post-UFC 229 brawl in October. While he’s out, an interim champion will be crowned in his absence.

As for Ferguson, the former Ultimate Fighter winner could consider a return to 170 pounds.

What do you think about Ferguson saying he has been “antagonized, provoked, and threatened” over taking fights?