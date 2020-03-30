Tony Ferguson Claims Khabib Nurmagomedov Is ‘Hiding’ From Him

Tony Ferguson believes Khabin Nurmagomedov could fight him on April 18 if he truly wants.

Earlier on Monday morning, Nurmagomedov took to Instagram Live to announce he is stuck in Russia due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the scrap against Ferguson seems unlikely to happen on April 18. But, for “El Cucuy” he believes the champ is hiding from his beating.

April 18 Is Getting Close @TeamKhabib & You’re Hiding In Russia. Travel Bans Will Not Prevent Me From Whoopin’ That Ass. Don’t Use It As An Excuse To Back Out. You Have Been Sent Many Locations, Send Us 1. Still My Bitch #DefendorVacate MF ⚾️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 #ufc249 @ufc @danawhite pic.twitter.com/TVQH4mnG2e — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) March 30, 2020

“April 18 Is Getting Close @TeamKhabib & You’re Hiding In Russia. Travel Bans Will Not Prevent Me From Whoopin’ That Ass. Don’t Use It As An Excuse To Back Out,” Ferguson wrote. “You Have Been Sent Many Locations, Send Us 1. Still My Bitch #DefendorVacate MF #ufc249 @ufc @danawhite”

The news of Nurmagomedov just came down this morning, so the UFC has yet to comment on what they will do for UFC 249. Several fighters have offered to step up and save the card but not having Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is a big blow.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson is a fight fans have wanted to see for years now. If this scrap is indeed off, it will be the fifth time it is booked but does not come to fruition.

Ferguson was entering the fight on a 12-fight winning streak and is the former interim lightweight champion. He could very well be fighting for another interim strap on April 18 if he accepts another fight.