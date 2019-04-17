Tony Ferguson Claims He’s Been Offered UFC Bout

If Tony Ferguson is to be believed, then we may see him back in action soon.

Ferguson last competed back in Oct. 2018. He had a tough scrap with Anthony Pettis and was even knocked down in the fight. Ferguson stormed back to earn the TKO victory after Pettis suffered a broken hand. “El Cucuy” was offered an interim title bout with Max Holloway, but he was dealing with personal issues so the fight went to Dustin Poirier.

Ferguson Says He’s Been Offered A Fight

Ferguson took to his Twitter account to claim that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has offered him a fight:

I Was Offered A Fight Last Week Before #UFC236. Guess Who? That Means I Don’t Need Additional Clearance. Bring It On – Champ Shit Only 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/3lW8UHjxzD — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 17, 2019

“I Was Offered A Fight Last Week Before [UFC 236]. Guess Who? That Means I Don’t Need Additional Clearance. Bring It On – Champ Sh*t Only.”

UFC president Dana White has said that doctors must evaluate Ferguson before he can return to the Octagon. Ferguson was given a restraining order filed by his wife due to erratic behavior. The order was filed in an attempt to get “El Cucuy” the help he needs.

When it comes to the lightweight division, Poirier is set for a title unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Poirier defeated Holloway at UFC 236 to become the interim 155-pound title holder.

Speculation has already run wild on Ferguson’s next opponent. Some are pointing to Conor McGregor, while others are saying Justin Gaethje. McGregor and Gaethje are the only other top five UFC lightweights who don’t have their hands tied at the moment. Of course nothing has been confirmed at this time.