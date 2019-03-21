Tony Ferguson Claims Recent Psychologist Appointment Went Well

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson claims a recent visit with a psychologist went well.

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson claims that a recent visit to a psychologist went well. As we previously reported, Ferguson’s wife filed a restraining order against the mixed martial artist. Ferguson’s wife, Cristina, claims the UFC star threw holy water on her, destroyed items in their home, and complained about a computer chip in his leg.

The former Ultimate Fighter Season 13 (TUF 13) winner posted the following on Twitter today (Wed. March 20, 2019):

“Psychologist appt went well, Thanks Doc. Champ Sh*t Only”

Psychologist appt went well, Thanks Doc 🙏 Champ Shit Only 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/BveeHnNGxI — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) March 20, 2019

Ferguson hasn’t competed since his UFC 229 victory over Anthony “Showtime” Pettis in October. “El Cucuy” bested the former 155-pound champ after he was unable to get off the stool for the third round. It was Ferguson’s first victory since going down with a torn ACL last April.

He was initially expected to unify his lightweight title with champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223. Instead, Al Iaquinta stepped in to fight the Russian powerhouse on last-second notice. It remains to be seen what will be done in regards to Ferguson’s fighting career. However, what’s most important is that he sorts out his health concerns first.

