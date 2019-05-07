Tony Ferguson Comments After Recent Meeting With Dana White

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson comments on his recent meeting with Dana White and UFC brass regarding his return.

The Tony Ferguson camp and UFC brass recently wrapped up a meeting in Las Vegas to discuss “El Cucuy’s” return to the Octagon. Ferguson has been out of action for the past several months due to some personal issues. Now, the former interim 155-pound champion is ready to get back to work.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that the meeting between the Ferguson camp and UFC brass went well. Although no fight has been decided on for his return to the Octagon, things are expected to move a lot faster from this point on:

“Tony Ferguson and his new management, Ballengee Group, met with UFC brass in Las Vegas today. I’m told meeting went well, no fight agreed upon yet. But it’s possible things move quite fast from here. Tony is excited to fight, UFC excited to have him back.”

Tony Ferguson and his new management, Ballengee Group, met with UFC brass in Las Vegas today. I’m told meeting went well, no fight agreed upon yet. But it’s possible things move quite fast from here. Tony is excited to fight, UFC excited to have him back. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 7, 2019

Ferguson finds himself in the middle of an impressive 11-fight win streak. The streak stretches back to October of 2013; and includes wins over names such as Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. His most recent outing took place in October, where he defeated Pettis via second-round TKO.

Fans have long-awaited Ferguson to receive a title opportunity, or get matched-up against fellow dominant lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov. It will be interesting to see who the UFC pairs Ferguson up with upon making his return to action.