Friday, October 23, 2020

Tony Ferguson Confident He Will Eventually Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

By Cole Shelton
Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson (Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Tony Ferguson is confident he and Khabib Nurmagomedov will eventually fight.

For years now, Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been a fight many fans have wanted to see. However, due to fluke injures, botched weight cuts, and now a pandemic, the fight has been called off.

Following Ferguson’s loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249, Nurmagomedov said “El Cucuy” is finished and he won’t fight him ever. However, Ferguson doesn’t believe that to be true.

“I see fear in his voice if he thinks he has to talk bad about people,” Ferguson told ESPN. “He can’t put that s— in my head. I will fight Khabib at one point or another. He will see me before he retires. We’ll make that a point.

“I think everybody is writing me off after one loss, and f— them. The casual fan base is trying to, but my hard-core fans are too much. They know too much. My value is way too much.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to defend his lightweight title in the main event of UFC 254 against Justin Gaethje.

Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, is coming off the loss to Gaethje and has no fight scheduled.

