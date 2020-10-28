Tony Ferguson Doubts Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Stay Retired

Tony Ferguson doesn’t believe Khabib Nurmagomedov will stay retired.

After Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to defend his lightweight title, he announced his retirement from the sport. Immediately, many wondered if he would return and for Ferguson, he is confident the undefeated Dagestani will be back at some point soon.

“I did my job. They ran. F*ckin’ Dagestani ran with his tail between his legs. But you know what, he’s off in the sunset,” Ferguson said to Submission Radio. “I have to give him props. Go handle your family business, and I’ll see you when you get here. Back. Because you’re gonna miss it like Conor (McGregor). So, you know what, I’m calling it out again, he’s going to be back. So, I’ll be f*cking ready.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired at 29-0 and said he promised his mother he won’t fight again after the death of his father. Khabib and his father were super close as he was his head trainer and said it was too difficult to train without him.

Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 for the interim lightweight title. “El Cucuy” is looking to return soon and still believes he will fight Nurmagomedov one day.