Ferguson is set to meet Pettis on the main card of UFC 229. The action is scheduled to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 6. It’ll be “El Cucuy’s” first bout since Oct. 2017 as he was out with torn ligaments in his knee. Of course, Ferguson is now medically cleared to compete.

Tony Ferguson Fires Shots at Anthony Pettis Ahead of UFC 229

Ferguson took to Instagram and claims to have had an issue with Pettis since Dec. 2014. He explained the situation:

If you can’t see the Instagram post, here’s what was said unedited:

“‘Technical Fall’ … @showtimepettis Your Team Tried To Dog My Squad In The Stands At UFC 181 & My Coach At The Time Told Me, Dont Worry About Him… “You Cant Big League A Big Leaguer”. I Told You I’d See You Soon Kid, Now Your Gonna Have To Answer To Me Toe-2-Toe Vato. I’ll Accept A Public Apology Before The Fight If You Want To Squash It & Fight Like Gentlemen. Either Way I’m Bringing The Pain, So I’ll See You Soon Hombre. Shhhhh Be Good Pretty Boy Tienes Suerte No Es #ufc229 Shoutout To The Good Coaches & Trainers Out There Making A Difference, Happy Training- Champ.”

UFC 229 will be headlined by one of the most highly anticipated bouts in UFC history. Conor McGregor will challenge lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. With McGregor’s popularity and the bad blood with Khabib, many are expecting this fight to break PPV records for the UFC. If McGregor or Nurmagomedov end up pulling out of UFC 229, then Ferguson or Pettis are more than capable of stepping up.

Do you think Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis are in for a war of words ahead of their lightweight tilt?