Tony Ferguson Gives Inspirational Speech Following UFC 229 Open Workout

Tony Ferguson is back this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) at UFC 229. “El Cucuy” will face former UFC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. The pivotal 155-pound contest will co-main event the pay-per-view (PPV) before the highly-anticipated main event.

Ferguson returns off recovery from a torn ACL. It was a tough road back for Ferguson, but he’s ready to show he hasn’t lost a step against Pettis. Ferguson took part in open workouts for UFC 229 yesterday in Las Vegas. Following the workout, Ferguson got on the mic and delivered an inspirational speech to anyone who may be going through a rough time (via MMA Junkie):

“Anything you guys are going through, anything that’s going on in your life right now (you can get through),” Ferguson said. “Listen to me: I don’t care if you (expletive) hate me, I don’t care if you (expletive) love me.

“Anything that you’re going through right now, know that there’s light at the end of that (expletive) tunnel. Always know that. There’s always room for growth. Allow yourself to grow, allow yourself to make mistakes. Why? Because there’s no success without failure.”

What do you make of Ferguson’s speech?