Tony Ferguson Has Hilarious Desired Outcome For McGregor vs. Khabib

Tony Ferguson is ready to return this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018). “El Cucuy” will co-headline UFC 229 on pay-per-view (PPV) opposite Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. Ferguson comes off recovery from a torn ACL earlier this year. He hopes to dispatch of Pettis and get back into the title conversation.

Headlining this weekend’s card is a lightweight title fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Ferguson holds no love for either man in his heart. In fact, he’d love to see their fight this weekend end in a double knockout. He told reporters the following at the UFC Performance Institute (via MMA Junkie):

“Double knockout,” Ferguson said. “I’m going to keep saying it the whole time: I want these dudes to knock each other out. You talk enough (expletive) – (expletive) it, man. Go out there and squash that (expletive).

“This is a man’s sport. We’re trying to clean this (expletive) up and we’ve got these two knuckleheads going out there making an ass out of themselves, so whatever. You want me to cut a promo? You’re talking to the wrong guy.”

