Tony Ferguson Hints at Move to Welterweight After Khabib Nurmagomedov Bout

Tony Ferguson is just waiting to get inside of the Octagon and challenge for the UFC lightweight title no matter who is the champion.

The UFC has already announced that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be defending his lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier in the headliner of the UFC 242 pay-per-view event.

The idea is to have the winner of this fight then take on Ferguson, who is the rightful #1 contender in the division. This comes after he picked up a 12-fight winning streak as well as being the former interim lightweight champion following his win over Kevin Lee in 2017.

Tony Ferguson Hints at Welterweight Move

Ferguson stated in a recent interview with MMA Junkie that while he’s a top contender in the lightweight division, that doesn’t mean that he won’t jump to a different weight class. If he does make this move then it would be to welterweight as that’s where he started his UFC journey on “The Ultimate Fighter” reality series.

Once he fulfills his goal of beating Khabib to win the lightweight title then he’s ready to make a return to welterweight and win the title there as well.

“Later on I can knock out everybody at 170, but literally the most important thing right now is Khabib. Give me that belt. Yeah, absolutely. I’m getting bored,” Ferguson said. “I beat everybody (expletive). They send me up to 170 (pounds), I’m going to tell them that I’m up there to collect rent.

“I get to boot their (expletive) to 155 (pounds) now. It’s funny how that happens. I started at 170, I moved to 155, and I might have to go back up, but it’s part of the program. It’s part of the game.”