Tony Ferguson Hints At Welterweight Jump

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson hints at jumping up to welterweight after being unable to land a title shot at 155 pounds.

Tony Ferguson has been long overdue a title opportunity at 155 pounds. “El Cucuy” is currently on a ridiculous 11-fight win streak inside the Octagon. That win streak includes wins over Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, and Anthony Pettis. Ferguson did capture an interim title during that time, but injuries and other issues prevented him from having an undisputed title bout.

Recently, Ferguson was offered an interim title bout in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s absence. However, it sounds like the financial aspect of the offer wasn’t up to par with his expectations. Instead, 145-pound champion Max Holloway will face Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight belt at UFC 236. With that being said, where does that leave Ferguson? He recently took to Instagram to hint at what he has planned.

Posting a picture of a bench press set, Ferguson said he’s bulking up between 170 and 195 pounds. Perhaps Ferguson could be considering a return to the welterweight division, where he won The Ultimate Fighter Season 13 (TUF 13) back in 2011. Here’s what Ferguson had to say:

“Time to put on some serious muscle. 170lbs —>195lbs”

What do you think about a possible welterweight move for “El Cucuy”?