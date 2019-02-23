Tony Ferguson Speaks Out Following Holloway vs. Poirier Announcement

Tony Ferguson didn’t take long to respond to the planned interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title bout between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier.

Last night (Feb. 22), UFC president Dana White revealed to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that UFC featherweight champion Holloway and Poirier will collide on April 13 at UFC 236. White said that Ferguson was offered the interim title bout, but he turned it down. Ferguson has already held interim gold and he was stripped of it when he suffered an injury tripping over a wire.

Tony Ferguson Sends Message To Fans Following Interim Title Bout Announcement

Ferguson took to Instagram to address the interim title bout:

“We took some unneeded damage this past year. Recovery from the knee surgery & battling through adversity really put a damper on the overall mood these last few months. We’re working harder to be better than yesterday crew- I make lots of mistakes, nobody’s perfect. Have a great weekend, be safe & stay warm we got work to do.”

He also went on Twitter to claim he can make the featherweight limit:

I can make 145 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 23, 2019

“I can make 145.”

Do you think Tony Ferguson will end up having to take another fight before getting a title shot?