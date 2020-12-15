Tony Ferguson Issues Statement Following UFC 256 Loss To Charles Oliveira

Tony Ferguson has released a statement following his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256, and it is one of reflection and a highly motivated view into the future.

At UFC 256, Tony Ferguson lost his second consecutive fight when Charles Oliveira won the fight by a lopsided unanimous decision. On Monday evening, Tony Ferguson took to Instagram to post his first statement following the loss.

“My Crew 🍃 No Excuses, I Felt Flat. I Went Out & Welcomed The Attack Instead Of Defend. The Warm Up Time In The Back for @UFC Hasn’t Been The Same Since Pre-COVID. Still No Excuses, Times Change & So Do People 🍃🌱🍃”

Tony Ferguson attributed his performance to poor aggression in part because of condensed preparation time. Following the loss, Tony Ferguson decided to hit pads back in the hotel while replaying the fight in his head, trying to get a grasp on the issue, which he ultimately attributed to poor pre-fight time management.

“Chuck Was Looking Take My Back or Go For The Armbar As Soon As We Hit The Mat. Thus I Didn’t Worry About The Mount, Kid Was Slick But So Am I. I Was Looking For The Knockout Standing & D’arce From Bottom Position Once We Hit Jits Transitions. It Was Fun Fighting Against A Wetblanket (AKA “Heavy Pressure Opponent”) Mark My Words,That Scenario Won’t Happen Again. Period.

“My Arm Is Aright, The Armbar Was Really Tight. The Thought Of My Son ArmandAnthony’s Ability To Be Double Jointed In His Elbow During That Sequence & My Mental Capacity To Endure Pain Got Me Through It. # Breathe # Mental🥇TUFness. One ☝️”

If you know anything about Tony Ferguson, you know that he is not one to give up, as evident by his incredible resolve during a fully applied armbar by Charles Oliveira. So Ferguson concluded his statement with a message for doubters, supporters, and one directed towards the future.

“I’m Beyond Grateful & Thankful For My Talents 🌱 I Have Learned So Much About Myself This Year & What My Purpose In Life Is. My Search For That Epic Word Called “greatness” Isn’t Over. Understand Crew 🍃 We Are Far From Being Retired, So Message To My Haters🖕🤓 👍 *ShaBam*

