Tony Ferguson Says Khabib & Conor McGregor Are Due For An ‘Ass Whooping’

Tony Ferguson wants to serve up an “ass whooping” for Khabib Nurmagomedov, then Conor McGregor.

Ferguson expressed frustration in yet another canceled bout with Nurmagomedov. The two were scheduled to collide for “The Eagle’s” UFC lightweight title on April 18. That is no longer the case as Nurmagomedov is stuck in Russia where a travel ban is in effect due to the coronavirus outbreak. While UFC 249 is still in the cards, despite no official location, whether or not Ferguson will face someone else remains to be seen.

Ferguson Takes Aim At Khabib & McGregor

Speaking to ESPN, Ferguson had some harsh words for Nurmagomedov for his inability to compete later this month (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Khabib’s a b*tch. I told him I was gonna mop the f*cking floor with his hat, the dude jammed out.”

Ferguson went on to say that not only does Nurmagomedov deserve to get some smoke but so does McGregor.

“Nobody else deserves that ass whooping (other than) two people: that’s McNuggets and Team Tiramisu.” Tony Ferguson explained to ESPN. “That is Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “

Justin Gaethje is reportedly on tap to serve as a potential replacement opponent for April 18. Whether or not Ferguson will take the fight is unknown. Nothing has been signed yet.

UFC 249 has been a hot topic among the MMA community. Some applaud UFC president Dana White for trying to hold the event. Others criticize the UFC boss for his insistence in trying to make this card happen despite the coronavirus pandemic being in full force.

Ferguson did tell Ariel Helwani that he’s down to fight whoever on April 18. Helwani expressed his belief that Ferguson appeared eager to just fight this month as he’s due for a big payday. “El Cucuy” hasn’t competed since June 2019.

Do you think Tony Ferguson will ever get to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor?