Tony Ferguson Medically Cleared to Return to Competition

Tony Ferguson has always walked to the beat of his own drum. So when Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson gets medically cleared by his doctors, don’t expect a doctor’s note and a thumbs up. Instead, you can expect tweets like this:

“Cleared” Made That Recovery My Bitch 4 Months & A Day 🌱Thanks Everyone That Believed In Me, Keep That Shit Up🕴Time For Some Chaos & Reclaim Whats Mine- Champ 🕶 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/HP7Ea20VoP — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) August 11, 2018

Indeed, it was only four months ago when Ferguson went under the knife for knee surgery after being forced to withdraw from the UFC 223 main event originally scheduled to be against now undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Unfortunately, after a freak accident where Ferguson tripped and tore knee ligaments during media rounds for the event, the fight the MMA world had been waiting for had to be cancelled once again. While rehabbing his knee, however, Tony Ferguson made it clear that he was not moving on from a potential fight against Nurmagomedov:

“The fans want to see myself and Khabib,” Ferguson told MMAFighting.com in the spring. “That’s what they really want to see. Conor’s got his shit going on – slap on the wrist, whatever, that’s not my business – so if the shit happens and they want to go with Khabib, let’s do this. Let’s have some fun with it.”

Of course, as we now know, the fight between Khabib and McGregor has been booked for UFC 229 on October 6th in Las Vegas, Nevada. And although healed, Tony Ferguson may have a difficult time finding a fitting opponent in the near future. With #3 ranked Dustin Poirier already scheduled to face Nate Diaz, and #4 Eddie Alvarez’s future in the promotion in limbo, it seems Ferguson will either rematch a Kevin Lee (who is eager to find his way on the October 6th card) as a way to also position himself as a replacement for the main event, or he will continue sitting on the sidelines and watching how things play out. But as the tweet says, Tony Ferguson has done enough sitting and is fully prepared to begin the reclaiming.

