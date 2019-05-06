Tony Ferguson Meeting With UFC Officials To Discuss Fighting Future

Tony Ferguson has landed in Las Vegas for a meeting with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) brass.

Ferguson hasn’t competed since Oct. 2018. He was offered an interim lightweight title bout against Max Holloway, but he turned it down. While many assumed Ferguson simply didn’t want to go down the road of being an interim champion again, things were far more serious. Ferguson’s wife filed a restraining order against him after he showcased erratic behavior. The order was filed in an effort to get “El Cucuy” the help he needed and he wasn’t considered a violent threat to his family.

Ferguson Speaking To UFC Officials

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani revealed that Ferguson has arrived in Las Vegas to talk business with the UFC:

Tony Ferguson, along with his new management team, are meeting with UFC brass today in Las Vegas to discuss his future, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 6, 2019

UFC president Dana White has said that Ferguson must be evaluated by doctors before he can compete again. “El Cucuy” countered this by claiming he was offered a fight. Ferguson’s restraining order case has expired. MMA News will keep you updated on the fallout from this meeting.

If Tony Ferguson is ready to return, who would you like to see him matched up against?