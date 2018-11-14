Quote: Tony Ferguson Has To Be Next For Khabib Nurmagomedov

A prominent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) figure believes it’s time for Tony Ferguson to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. He defeated Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 to capture the gold. “The Eagle” was initially set to face Ferguson on that night, but “El Cucuy” tore ligaments in his knee one week before the fight after tripping on a cable. Nurmagomedov ended up successfully defending his gold by submitting Conor McGregor last month at UFC 229.

Joe Rogan Says Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Is The Fight To Make

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan recently took to his podcast to give his opinion on what should be next for the lightweight title picture. Rogan believes without a doubt that Ferguson is deserving of the next 155-pound title opportunity (via BJPenn.com):

“No, no, no. They’re not leaving (Tony) in the dust. (The UFC) are very serious about doing something with Tony Ferguson. Dana (White) has even said that (Tony) is most likely next in line for Khabib. After that performance against Pettis.. Come on man! This is the time. This is the time to set him up. He’s so f*cking tough. It’s the fight! Tony hasn’t lost in what is it, twelve fights? It’s an eleven or a twelve fight win-streak against guys like Edson Barboza, d’arces him. Kevin Lee, triangles him. (Anthony) Pettis, Josh Thomson, Rafael dos Anjos, Lando Vannata… Dude, Tony Ferguson is a f*cking beast. He doesn’t get nearly as much attention as he deserves.”

Of course nothing can be set in stone before Nurmagomedov deals with the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The UFC lightweight champion was involved in the UFC 229 brawl, going after Dillon Danis in the crowd once his bout with McGregor ended. A hearing is set for December.

Do you think the UFC will go with Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson?