Tony Ferguson On Fighting Khabib: ‘I Don’t Even Give A Sh*t’

Tony Ferguson has just about had it with the failed attempts at a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This Saturday night (May 9), Ferguson will collide with Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight championship. The bout will headline UFC 249 inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Ferguson was initially set to take on the main 155-pound champion Nurmagomedov on April 18 but travel issues due to the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to that plan.

Ferguson Puts Khabib On Blast, Says He Doesn’t Care If Fight Ever Gets Booked

During a virtual media day session for UFC 249, “El Cucuy” made it clear that he believes Nurmagomedov is all talk and no show. He also said that he doesn’t care about the “interim” tag in his title bout with Gaethje.

At this point, does @TonyFergusonXT think a fight with Khabib will ever happen?



"I don't give a sh*t, to me that guy doesn't even exist."



“Absolutely not. The casuals would think that and that’s something I give fair play and obviously I made that up. But my hardcore [fans] understand exactly that I do have the belt. I shouldn’t have been stripped. You got good ol’ meathead, f*cking fathead Khabib. He didn’t wanna fight. He ran away like a dog with his tail between his legs. Same thing with Conor [McGregor]. ‘I’m gonna be next, I’m gonna be next’ is what everyone said but where the f*ck are they at? Obviously they’re back home trying to quarantine and we’re here crushing quarantine.”

When asked if he thinks the bout with Nurmagomedov would ever happen, Ferguson kept it short and sweet.

“I don’t even give a sh*t. To me that guy doesn’t even exist.”

Ferguson is going for his 13th straight victory. He hasn’t suffered a loss since May 2012. If he can make weight and defeat Gaethje, he will be a two-time interim UFC lightweight champion. Gaethje is riding a three-fight winning streak with all three victories ending in the first round via knockout or TKO.