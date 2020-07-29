Tony Ferguson Open To Bouts With Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier

Tony Ferguson isn’t opposed to fighting Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier if it was for a number one contender spot.

Ferguson suffered his first loss since May 2012 when he fought Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 for the interim UFC lightweight championship. It was Ferguson’s bid to become a two-time interim title holder. He was stopped via fifth-round TKO, which snapped his 12-fight winning streak.

Ferguson Says McGregor & Poirier Bouts Are Possible

“El Cucuy” spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and said that if he’s guaranteed a number one contender spot with a win, he’d gladly fight McGregor or Poirier next (h/t MMAJunkie).

“They’re both decent fighters. They’re both good,” Ferguson told ESPN. “We’re all elite and top five for a reason. … So far as fights go, if Conor wants to fight, I’m down for that. I’d love to fight a southpaw. I’d do really well. I knocked Aaron Riley’s jaw in that one on accident, so I mean, when it comes down to me fighting standup, you gotta remember when I fought Edson Barboza. It’s a lot different. This mix and matching kind of stuff like that, if it does happen again, cool. I’m already used to it.”

McGregor was last seen inside the Octagon back in January. He starched Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds. While the “Notorious” one claims to be retired, this isn’t the first time he’s said he’s done fighting.

As for Poirier, he’s coming off a “Fight of the Year” contender against Dan Hooker. The bout served as the main event of UFC on ESPN 12. Poirier earned the unanimous decision victory.