Tony Ferguson Wants Those Who Ask Questions About His Personal Issues To ‘F*ck Off’

Tony Ferguson is tired of being asked about his personal life.

The former interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion is scheduled to compete this Saturday night. He’ll collide with Donald Cerrone in a pivotal 155-pound scrap. Questions have been looming on Ferguson’s mindset going into the bout after news broke of his personal issues.

Ferguson Isn’t Interested In Asking Questions On His Personal Life

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, “El Cucuy” made it clear that he wants to solely focus on fighting:

“I tell them to (expletive) off. Stop worrying about (expletive) you can’t handle, man. It’s not your (expletive) problem. You really want to (expletive) worry about how I am? Buy my (expletive) pay-per-view. Send me some money, send me whatever, I don’t give a (expletive). But quit asking dumbass questions. You want to keep asking me those questions, I’m going to say (expletive) you. Straight up. I’m back, mother(expletive).”

Back in March, Ferguson’s wife filed a restraining order against her husband. This was done in an effort to get “El Cucuy” the help he needed after displaying erratic behavior to the point where cops had to be called to the home of Ferguson and his wife. The case was dropped in April after Ferguson’s wife allowed the restraining order to expire.