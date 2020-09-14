Tony Ferguson Pleads For UFC To Pay Dustin Poirier More To Save Fight

Tony Ferguson wants the Dustin Poirier fight and hopes the UFC will pay him more.

Poirier spoke to ESPN and said he and the UFC could not come to terms and recently, Dana White said they would be looking for a new opponent for Ferguson.

“The UFC and I didn’t come to terms,” Poirier told ESPN. “I will not be fighting on October 24.”

“I just need to be compensated if they want this fight. Simple as that.” Poirier added. “I’m a prizefighter and the prize needs to be right.”

Although the fight is off for now, Ferguson took to social media to tell the UFC to pay Poirier more to make the fight happen.

“Here’s Lookin’ At You Kid” Pay the man @danawhite @ufc Love ya’ll but let’s give the Hardcore & Casual fans what they deserve, a good fight Sir ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @DustinPoirier #ufc254 pic.twitter.com/uVwwZIUtSd — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 14, 2020

“‘Here’s Lookin’ At You Kid’ Pay the man @danawhite @ufc Love ya’ll but let’s give the Hardcore & Casual fans what they deserve, a good fight Sir [email protected] #ufc254.”

Tony Ferguson vs. Dustin Poirier is a fight many fans wanted to see. However, if it doesn’t happen at UFC 254 perhaps they can come to an agreement, later on, to make it five rounds. But, Dana White is adamant on having Ferguson compete on the very stacked UFC 254 card.

Ferguson is coming off a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 for the interim lightweight title. It was his first loss in over eight years.