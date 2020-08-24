Monday, August 24, 2020

Tony Ferguson ‘Probably’ Fighting Dustin Poirier Next According To Dana White

By Cole Shelton
Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson (Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier will most likely be sharing the Octagon very soon according to UFC president, Dana White.

Following the UFC Vegas 7 event, White was asked about Ferguson where he said ‘El Cucuy’ has a fight booked. When asked if it would be against Dustin Poirier, he said it probably would be. Although he never revealed a date, MMAFighting reports it likely will take place in October.

If it does take place in October, a logical date would be on UFC 254. The card is headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. So, it makes sense to have Ferguson-Poirier on the card in case either Nurmagomedov or Gaethje has to pull out. Yet, fans would no doubt want this fight to be five rounds and headline a fight night card.

Tony Ferguson suffered his first loss eight years when he lost to Gaethje by fifth-round TKO for the interim lightweight title. Before that, El Cucuy was on a 12-fight winning streak including wins over Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, and Rafael dos Anjos.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, returned to the win column in June with a Fight of the Year candidate against Dan Hooker. Before that, he suffered a submission loss to Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title.

It is likely the winner of Tony Ferguson vs. Dustin Poirier will face the winner of Nurmagomedov-Gaethje.

