Tony Ferguson ‘Probably’ Fighting Dustin Poirier Next According To Dana White

Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier will most likely be sharing the Octagon very soon according to UFC president, Dana White.

Following the UFC Vegas 7 event, White was asked about Ferguson where he said ‘El Cucuy’ has a fight booked. When asked if it would be against Dustin Poirier, he said it probably would be. Although he never revealed a date, MMAFighting reports it likely will take place in October.

If it does take place in October, a logical date would be on UFC 254. The card is headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. So, it makes sense to have Ferguson-Poirier on the card in case either Nurmagomedov or Gaethje has to pull out. Yet, fans would no doubt want this fight to be five rounds and headline a fight night card.

Tony Ferguson suffered his first loss eight years when he lost to Gaethje by fifth-round TKO for the interim lightweight title. Before that, El Cucuy was on a 12-fight winning streak including wins over Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, and Rafael dos Anjos.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, returned to the win column in June with a Fight of the Year candidate against Dan Hooker. Before that, he suffered a submission loss to Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title.

It is likely the winner of Tony Ferguson vs. Dustin Poirier will face the winner of Nurmagomedov-Gaethje.