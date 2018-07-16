Tony Ferguson Posts Very Promising Update on Injury Status

Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson is running fast towards his Octagon return, and he is making long strides towards reaching that end goal.

Tony Ferguson posted training footage on his Twitter account Sunday night, which showed the former interim lightweight champion doing a cartwheel, a light jog around the ring, and even a kip-up. Tony Ferguson underwent knee surgery back in April and has stated that he would like to return as soon as September! That return date may sound premature to the layman, but a glimpse at the training footage Ferguson shared Sunday makes one realize that a fall return for Ferguson may, to the delight of MMA fans, be within reach. You can view the training footage below:

As for whom Ferguson would like to meet in the Octagon upon his return, that name has not changed:

“The fans want to see myself and Khabib. That’s what they really want to see. Conor’s got his shit going on – slap on the wrist, whatever, that’s not my business – so if the shit happens and they want to go with Khabib, let’s do this. Let’s have some fun with it.

“I’m about 90 percent right now,” Ferguson said. “Obviously, I want to get back in there. September looks good for me.”

Although the September Pay Per View, UFC 228, is only two months away, it still does not have a main event announced. If a bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor is able to be finalized, that may push Tony Ferguson’s return date much further than he and his fans would like. If that fight does not take place, however, we may see yet another attempt at the Khabib/Ferguson fight MMA fans have salivated at for years, and it could come as early as September.

Who do you think Tony Ferguson will face upon his return to the Octagon?