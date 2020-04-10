Tony Ferguson Reacts To UFC 249 Postponement

It didn’t take Tony Ferguson long to react to the news of UFC 249’s postponement.

Ferguson was onboard with the UFC 249 card throughout. He was initially scheduled to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title on April 18. Those plans changed when “The Eagle” found himself stuck in Russia due to a travel ban over fears of the coronavirus. Justin Gaethje stepped in as a replacement opponent and he was set to face Ferguson for the interim 155-pound gold.

Tony Ferguson Speaks On UFC 249 Postponement

Ultimately, the UFC 249 card was called off for April 18 due to pressure from the higher-ups at Disney and ESPN. During an interview with The Orange County Register, Ferguson had just been informed of the postponement. Here is his reaction.

“Ummmm … you know what? I’m sure it’s for a good reason. Let’s be real. I gotta keep the faith,” Ferguson said. “I gotta keep this … (expletive) … keep this small circle close, bro, and just keep focusing on what we can control, which is our heart rate and our breathing.”

Ferguson went on to say that he will remain focused on the task at hand, as well as enjoy his time with his loved ones.

“Dude, I’m just gonna keep collecting trophies and doing my same sh*t,” Ferguson said before pausing and getting emotional. “Every single time I wake up in the morning, when I do my work, say my prayers and I do (stuff), I hug my little boy … whew … kiss my wife. I just … keep doing what I’m doing. What am I gonna do?”

It’s another tough break for Ferguson. He hasn’t competed since June 2019. He defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via TKO. Despite being on a 12-fight winning streak, Ferguson has yet to compete for the undisputed UFC lightweight title due to unfortunate circumstances. He is a former interim champion but was stripped of the gold due to an injury. Even if he competed on April 18, he would’ve been fighting to become a two-time interim UFC title holder.