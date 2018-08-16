Tony Ferguson responds to Al Iaquinta in a way that he feels is brutally honest.

Ferguson has been out of action due to a torn ligament in his knee. “El Cucuy” underwent successful surgery and says he is now cleared to compete. The next lightweight title bout is set for UFC 229. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his gold against Conor McGregor on Oct. 6. What happens with Ferguson remains to be seen.

Tony Ferguson Responds to Al Iaquinta

Iaquinta recently told Ariel Helwani that he wants to return in November. In particular, he wants to fight Ferguson because he “can’t stand that guy.” Ferguson was quick to offer a response:

Trying Too Hard Kid – Like @MoTownPhenom You Both Had Your Chance & Fucked It Up. You Sell Houses, I Build & Buy Em’ -Take Notes- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) August 16, 2018

“Trying too hard kid – Like Kevin Lee you both had your chance and f*cked it up. You sell houses, I build & buy em’ -Take notes.”

The UFC 230 card isn’t finalized yet, so perhaps there is a spot waiting for Iaquinta and Ferguson there. If Iaquinta does compete on the UFC 230 card, then he will have back-to-back bouts in New York City. He took on Nurmagomedov for the vacant UFC lightweight title in Brooklyn back in April.

As for Ferguson, a bout in November means that it would take him over one year to return to the Octagon. His last bout was against Kevin Lee back in Oct. 2017. Ferguson won that bout via submission to capture the interim 155-pound gold. The injury forced “El Cucuy” to relinquish the title.

Going by rankings, a bout between Ferguson and Iaquinta may not be on the UFC’s radar. Ferguson is the second ranked UFC lightweight, while Iaquinta sits at the ninth spot. If the goal is just for Ferguson to shake off any potential ring rust, then this may be the perfect fight to book. MMA News will keep you posted on what’s next for Ferguson and Iaquinta.

Would you like to see Tony Ferguson go one-on-one with Al Iaquinta?