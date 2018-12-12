Tony Ferguson Responds To Dustin Poirier’s Challenge

Tony Ferguson is aware of Dustin Poirier’s call-out and has offered a response.

Ferguson recently extended his winning streak to 11 by defeating Anthony Pettis via TKO. The bout took place on the same card headlined by a lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Nurmagomedov won his bout via submission in the fourth round.

Tony Ferguson Responds To “The Diamond.”

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has said that he believes Ferguson should be next in line for a shot at the 155-pound gold. The problem is, Nuramagomedov awaits a decision from the Nevada State Athletic Commission on a punishment for his role in the UFC 229 post-main event brawl. Poirier recently said he’s tired of the lightweight division being in limbo and called out “El Cucuy.” Ferguson took to Twitter to respond:

I Liked You Better When You Were Quiet Kid. Don’t Ruin A Good Thing You Got “Goin’… Diamond” @DustinPoirier TonyFergusonMMA Is Tops, Much More Efficient Than @TheNotoriousMMA & @TeamKhabib In The Same Day. I Already Know How To Beat You By The Way You Tweet. Sit Down 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 12, 2018

“I liked you better when you were quiet kid. Don’t ruin a good thing you go going ‘Diamond’ [Dustin Poirier]. Tony Ferguson MMA is tops, much more efficient than [Conor McGregor] and [Khabib Nurmagomedov in the same day. I already know how to beat you by the way you tweet. Sit down.”

Poirier had a rather interesting reply:

Lol let's go pussy fart https://t.co/14ShjctjQr — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 12, 2018

Poirier last competed back in July. He defeated former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez via second-round TKO. “The Diamond” was scheduled to meet Nate Diaz last month, but was forced to pull out of the bout due to an injury.

Stylistically, who do you give the edge to here?