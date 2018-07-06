Tony Ferguson Reveals Timeline for his UFC Return

Tony Ferguson is on the road from recovery.

If you recall, Ferguson was slated to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.



This was when it was revealed that Ferguson suffered an injury and had to pull out of the fight.



UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway stepped up on six days notice to accept this fight and save this pay-per-view by competing against Nurmagomedov. However, Holloway was pulled, and Al Iquantia stepped in.



The reason that Ferguson was unable to make this fight happen and was forced out of the main event is due to the fact that he tore his LCL. As a result, he had to undergo the knife to correct the injury.

Ferguson gave his take on the fight at UFC 223 as well as gave a timeline for his return to the Octagon under the UFC banner.



“I was not impressed by Khabib’s performance,” Ferguson told Helen Yee at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony yesterday (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “Obviously his conditioning was in check a little bit. Al Iaquinta, he did what he had to do and he was an Ultimate Fighter, he went all five rounds. It was exactly what I expected was gonna happen. [Khabib] got exposed, it’s what I knew.”

“Don’t know, haven’t heard s**t,” Ferguson said about a fight with Nurmagomedov potentially being re-booked. “What I know is I’ve been keeping my nose clean, making sure that my leg is healing right. As far as how the fights are gonna go, the fans want to see myself and Khabib. That’s what they really want to see. Conor’s got his s**t going on – slap on the wrist, whatever, that’s not my business – so if the s**t happens and they want to go with Khabib, let’s do this. Let’s have some fun with it.”



“I’m about 90 percent right now,” Ferguson said. “Obviously, I want to get back in there. September looks good for me.”

What are your thoughts on Ferguson’s comments? Sound off in the comment section.