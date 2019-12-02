Tony Ferguson Says He’s Inside Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Head

Tony Ferguson believes he’s living rent-free in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s head.

Ferguson is scheduled to challenge Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title on April 18. The 155-pound title bout will be held inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson has been booked multiple times in the past, but the bout always failed to come to fruition due to illnesses and injuries on both sides.

Ferguson Thinks He’s In Khabib’s Head

“El Cucuy” appeared as a guest on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani Show. During his appearance, Ferguson said he doesn’t let himself get caught up in how he’ll feel if he’s the first one to dethrone Nurmagomedov.

“No way dude. He’s another opponent. I already beat that dude. I showed up at UFC 209, I saw on his face, I saw quit. I called it out, I called my shot and it worked. Now I’m in this dude’s head. He’s like looking at me, he’s gonna train so hard. He’s gonna be so nervous he’s gonna make a mistake. I’m gonna capitalize on that. I’m gonna catch him during the scramble. Scrambled eggs baby.”

Ferguson went on to say that he plans to hunt down Nurmagomedov and leave no doubt as to who the real lightweight king is.

“I told everybody I’m gonna make him piss blood. I said that a while ago. I owe him two to the chops and he owes me 20 pushups. This guy’s got an issue and his name’s Tony Ferguson, and I’m coming after him. Hunting season baby.”