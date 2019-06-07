Tony Ferguson Says He’s Still The Champion, ‘I Didn’t Lose My Belt’

Tony Ferguson will return to the Octagon at UFC 238 to take on Donald Cerrone. There, the fight promises to be fireworks and a fight where the winner should be next in line for a title shot.

Although this isn’t for the title or the main event, “El Cucuy” believes he is still the champion.

“I’m an active lightweight champ. I’m still the f—king champ. I didn’t lose my belt,” Ferguson said to MMAFighting. “I still have it, I just walked into my room and it’s standing here right in f—king front of me. It’s nice and shiny.

“Chicago’s lucky that we came out here to save this card. Now you’ve got ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and Tony Ferguson and I hate to talk about myself in the third person but here’s the fourth one, we’re going to f—king run this s—t.”

Why he believes he is still the champ is simple. He never lost the belt, rather he was stripped of his interim title. But, a win here gets him a possible title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov or Dustin Poirier or possibly a money fight against Conor McGregor. However, Tony Ferguson doesn’t care about any of that.

“We got Tiramisu (Khabib Nurmagomedov) and McNuggets (Conor McGregor) both lost their sauce. They don’t know what the f—k is going on,” Ferguson said. “Even Dustin Poirier said Tony is the real champ and then look what happens. You dangle a little bit of change in front of somebody and what do they do? They change right up like a chameleon. Like that “Rock Superstar” — B-Real had it best. People try to change up no matter what the f—k is going on or who comes up.

“I’m staying the same f—king dude. I’m consistent. When I’m writing my notes on my mirror and I’m writing my record up there, I had to look on Wikipedia to see how many fights I had. That’s how focused I was with everything. I completely lost track of what the numbers were. I started forgetting about the s—t that didn’t matter and started to worry about the things that did matter and the things that I can control, which is my breathing and my heart rate.”