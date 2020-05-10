Tony Ferguson Speaks On UFC 249 Loss To Justin Gaethje

Tony Ferguson shared his thoughts on losing for the first time since May 2012.

Last night (May 9), Ferguson shared the Octagon with Justin Gaethje. The two went to war for the interim UFC lightweight title. Gaethje kept finding the chin of Ferguson throughout the fight and finally earned the TKO win in round five.

Tony Ferguson Shares Thoughts On UFC 249 Loss

Ferguson was riding a 12-fight winning streak going into UFC 249. Speaking to Joe Rogan, “El Cucuy” spoke on having that winning streak snapped.

“Man, it’s been a long f*cking camp. I’ll be real. We’ve been preparing since November. Obviously, [the fight with Khabib didn’t follow through]. Obviously, Justin was the only one that wanted to sign on the dotted line. Just a long camp and the weight cut had nothing to do with it. Justin’s a tough son of a b*tch, I’ll be real. [I was] prepared for Khabib, not too much of a striker. Sh*t happens man, what can you do? I would’ve much rather got finished then have somebody step in it.”

Ferguson went on to say that he plans to return stronger than ever.

“Let’s go back and get it. You know what I mean? The consolation rounds you have to win back and obviously earn it. Props to Justin and his team. Tough son of a b*tch and thank you for taking the fight.”

Ferguson’s loss shatters the possibility of a highly-anticipated showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov. In the crazy world of MMA nothing can be ruled out, but for now, it is Gaethje who is on his way to a title unification bout with “The Eagle.”

