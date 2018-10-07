UFC 229 Video Highlights: Tony Ferguson Stops Anthony Pettis

In a fight that absolutely lived up to the hype, Tony Ferguson stops Anthony Pettis via corner stoppage.

Ferguson and Pettis did battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the co-main event of UFC 229. The fight was wild and both men were able to hurt each other. The fans were very receptive to the bloody affair, but Pettis believed he suffered a broken hand. As a result, his corner stopped the fight.

Check out highlights from the UFC 229 co-main event courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Ferguson brought to tears after earning the win. What a moment. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/b9zSbtyQih — UFC (@ufc) October 7, 2018

